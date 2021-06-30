he health ministry said that the COVID-19 in children is often asymptomatic and a lower percentage of them requires hospitalisation, with the possibility of a small percentage of children who get infected requiring hospitalization.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that health experts have allayed fears and apprehensions regarding the higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by the COVID-19 virus during the possible upcoming third wave of the deadly virus in the country. The health ministry said that the COVID-19 in children is often asymptomatic and a lower percentage of them requires hospitalisation, with the possibility of a small percentage of children who get infected requiring hospitalization.

In response to media reports raising the concern of infertility in men after getting COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry clarified that there are no effects of COVID vaccines on men's fertility and none of the three vaccines used in India affects the fertility of men and women. The health ministry further stated that all the vaccines used in India and around the globe are authorised and their efficacy is assured by their respective health authorities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan