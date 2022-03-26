New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ringing a bell for a near pre-pandemic normalcy days, Airports Authority of India revised the COVID-19 guidelines on Saturday. As per revised guidelines, normal flight operations will begin from March 27 onwards.

As per latest AAI guidelines, the restriction of keeping 3 seats vacant on International flights is removed. The AAI also removed the requirement of a complete PPE kit for crew members of airplanes.

Meanwhile, the pat-down search conducted by the security personnel at the airport is re-introduced. Wearing masks at the airport or aircraft will also remain in place, the Airports Authority of India said on Saturday.

In consideration of the decreasing cases of the #Covid19 virus & successful vaccination drive @MoCA_GoI has decided to resume the International Scheduled Air Operations from 27th March 2022. It has revised its existing COVID guidelines concerned with international operations(1/3) — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) March 26, 2022

On the front of airplane security, following the recent incident Chinese plane crash, India's aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday said the surveillance over the total fleet of Boeing 737 has been enhanced.

"Flight safety is a serious business. We are closely studying the situation and in the interim, we are mounting enhanced surveillance on our 737 fleet," DGCA chief Arun Kumar had said.

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 133 people on board crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, causing a forest fire. The search and rescue operations are underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passenger plane crash in China's Guangxi on Monday.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had asserted that the air traffic figures will rebound and the number of domestic passengers may touch 4.10 million per day by next year and will surpass that number by 2024-25.

