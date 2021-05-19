The Singapore Health Ministry said that the strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks in Singapore is the B.1.617.2 strain, which initially originated in India last year in October.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged a new variant of COVID-19, which he claimed originates from Singapore and affect children majorly, the Health Ministry of Singapore said that there is no truth in the reference in reports about the presence of a new COVID variant in the country and asserted that there is no 'Singapore Variant'.

The Singapore Health Ministry said that the strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks in Singapore is the B.1.617.2 strain, which initially originated in India last year in October. Singapore's health ministry's statement came in reference to media reports in a section of media citing remarks of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no "Singapore variant". The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," the statement said.

There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore. Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore.https://t.co/uz0mNPNxlE https://t.co/Vyj7gyyzvJ — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 18, 2021

This came after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested the Centre to immediately suspend flights from Singapore because of an alleged new strain, which is suspected to affect children. He contended that the alleged new strain in Singapore could lead to the third wave of infections in India.

In a tweet today, Kejriwal said, "The new COVID variant in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too."

सिंगापुर में आया कोरोना का नया रूप बच्चों के लिए बेहद ख़तरनाक बताया जा रहा है, भारत में ये तीसरी लहर के रूप में आ सकता है।



केंद्र सरकार से मेरी अपील:

1. सिंगापुर के साथ हवाई सेवाएं तत्काल प्रभाव से रद्द हों

2. बच्चों के लिए भी वैक्सीन के विकल्पों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर काम हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the IndiaCivil Aviation Ministry has also responded to Kejriwal's request of suspending air operations with Singapore. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the international flights are cancelled since March 2020 and also there was no air bubble with Singapore, only flights under the Vande Bharat mission are operating.

Puri tweeted, "Kejriwal Ji, international flights since March 2020 is cancelled, there is no air-bubble with Singapore. There are some flights operating under 'Vande Bharat' to bring back Indian's nationals. They are our own people. Yet, we are seeing to it. All precautions are being taken."

केजरीवाल जी, मार्च 2020 से ही अंतर्राष्ट्रीय उड़ानें बंद हैं। सिंगापुर के साथ एयर बबल भी नहीं है।



बस कुछ वन्दे भारत उड़ानों से हम वहाँ फँसे भारतीय लोगों को वापस लाते हैं। ये हमारे अपने ही लोग हैं।



फिर भी स्थिति पर हमारी नज़र है। सभी सावधानियाँ बरती जा रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/wOZMX0Q5CK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 18, 2021

Earlier, the Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre K Vijay Raghavan had on May 5 said the "third phase" of the COVID-19 is inevitable. "A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," the PrincipalScientific Advisor had said.

