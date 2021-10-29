New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday clarified that there is no complete ban on the use of firecrackers, allowing the use of "green crackers" ahead of Diwali. A two-judge bench which included Justice MR Shah and Justice AS Bopanna said that crackers which contain Barium salts are prohibited.

However, the apex court warned that if banned firecrackers are manufactured, sold or used in any particular area, then actions will be taken against Chief Secretary, Secretary (Home), Police Commissioner, District SP and SHO of that state or union territory (UT).

It also directed the states and UTs to "give due publicity through electronic or print media and local cable services to make people aware about firecracker ban", asserting that celebration cannot be at the cost of the other's health.

"It is made clear that there is no total ban on use of firecrackers. Only those firecrackers are banned, as directed hereinabove, which are found to be injurious to health and affecting the health of the citizens, more particularly the senior citizens and the children," the court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The court verdict comes at a time when the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR is declining, forcing several organisations to call for a complete ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali. However, the top court had earlier refused to impose a complete ban on the sale of crackers, saying it can happen through only licensed traders.

On Thursday, the court had also dispelled the impression that it was against a particular group or community by banning firecrackers and said it cannot allow violation of rights of citizens under the guise of enjoyment.

"Under the guise of enjoyment you (manufacturers) cannot play with lives of citizens. We are not against particular community. We want to send strong message that we are here for the protection of fundamental rights of citizens," PTI quoted the Supreme Court as saying.

"All firecrackers were not banned. It was in larger public interest. There is a particular impression being created. It should not be projected that it was banned for particular purpose. Last time we said that we weren't coming in way of enjoyment but we cannot come in way of fundamental rights of people," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma