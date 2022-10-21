No Textbooks Till Age 6 In Education Ministry's New Syllabus Plan

UNION education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday introduced the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) in New Delhi for children between 3 and 8. This is the first integrated curriculum for young children in the country that recommended avoiding textbooks.

"Children learn best through play, hence learning envisaged by the National Curriculum Framework will provide stimulating experiences for the child’s development in all dimensions – cognitive, social-emotional, physical, and will also enable the achievement of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for all our children," said a statement released by the Ministry of Education.

While speaking about the same, Pradhan said, “It was the most important and challenging task to develop the first framework for the foundational stage because researchers have shown that over 85% of an individual’s brain development occurs by the age of 6-8 years. Therefore, it is very important what they should be taught and learn in that age group."

Textbooks and learning material for the foundational stage will be prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on the basis of this framework by January 2023, he further added.

Pradhan also praised everyone who has contributed to the development of the National Curriculum Framework for the foundation stage. This new framework will help equip our young ones with cognitive & linguistic competencies of the 21st century, he said.

He also appealed to NCERT to place this NCF in the public domain, and take it to SCERTs and to all stakeholders involved in early childhood care and development.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the national steering committee for national curriculum frameworks, while speaking on the occasion mentioned that the Foundational stage NCF was the first integrated NCF of the country for ages 3-8 years and is set to transform the quality of education through a holistic approach.

According to the document by the NCF, there should not be any prescribed textbooks for children between the age of three to six.

“In the first three years of the foundational stage, for ages three to six, there should not be any prescribed textbooks for the children…children in this age group should not be burdened with textbooks. While textbooks might be inappropriate for children of ages 3 to 6, activity books can guide teachers to sequence activities and learning experiences,” the document said.

For ages six to eight, textbooks can be introduced to students, the document added.