'No Such Thoughts': With Folded Hands, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Again Denies PM Ambitions

Days after causing a major upheaval in Bihar politics by walking out of the ruling alliance with the BJP, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he doesn't have any ambitions to become the prime minister of the country and has not switched sides to be opposition's PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Nitish, who is in Delhi, further asserted that he wants to unite the opposition to challenge the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

Since his exit from the NDA and joining the Mahagathbandhan, the BJP is attacking Kumar alleging that he left the alliance for his PM ambitions. BJP leader Sushil Modi, who was Nitish's deputy in the previous government, even claimed that JD(U) leaders asked the top brass of the saffron party to name Nitish Kumar as the Vice President candidate of the NDA. However, Nitish has time and again denied these claims.

"I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts. My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good", Nitish Kumar said today.

"We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here," the chief minister added.

Nitish Kumar was sworn chief minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday after he resigned from the post a day earlier and quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took an oath as deputy chief minister.

The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar will go for a floor test on August 24 to prove its majority in the state assembly. The decision to hold the floor test on August 24 and make a suitable recommendation for convening the state assembly was taken at a cabinet meeting attended by Kumar and Yadav on Wednesday. Sources said that expansion of the cabinet is likely to take place on August 16 and RJD will have more ministers than the Janata Dal-United.

Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance has the support of 164 members in the assembly. Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP for the second time in eight years on Tuesday before joining hands with RJD and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan including the Congress and Left parties. The Grand Alliance also has the support of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), which has four MLAs in the Assembly.