'No Such Thing': Nitish Kumar Dismisses Reports Of Contesting 2024 Lok Sabha Polls From UP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday denied all the speculations on the fact that he may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur. Rubbishing every rumour, Bihar CM said, he only has the ambition to unite opposition parties in the country. He also said that promoting the new generation is his motive while indicating his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who was standing just behind him.

"I am surprised. There is nothing like this. Bekar baat hai. I have no personal ambition to become MP or any other post in the country. My supporters may promote my name but I not am looking to contest the election," Bihar CM said.

"The way some people (BJP leaders) are dividing the society through communal agenda of Hindu-Muslim to take advantage in an election, I am against it and hence I am working for the unity of maximum opposition parties in the country to get success in 2024 Lok Sabha election and my efforts will continue," Nitish Kumar said.

"The present government in the centre is dividing the country. They are trying to take control over every organisation including the media. You people better know about it. There is no work in the country done by the Central government. The strong opposition is in the interest of the country to teach lessons to the people working on divisive politics," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a.k.a Lalan Singh, had hinted that Kumar may contest the next parliamentary elections from Uttar Pradesh as he was offered to contest not only from Phulpur but also Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur. However, Nitish Kumar has put an end to all the speculations now.

“There is nothing to accept or deny. Whether Nitish Kumar will contest the Lok Sabha elections or not will be decided only at the right time, but he has been offered to fight from Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur also. It is the result of his mission to unite the opposition parties that party workers are demanding he should contest elections from Uttar Pradesh,” Singh said.