Dominica High Court Judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts highlighted that Mehul Choksi didn't offer any strong surety before the court while he sought bail and he's a flight risk too.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major setback to the fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Dominica High Court on Saturday rejected his bail plea while observing that he has no ties in Dominica and the court cannot impose any conditions which will assure it that he wouldn't abscond.

According to local media reports, Dominica High Court Judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts highlighted that Mehul Choksi didn't offer any strong surety before the court while he sought bail and he's a flight risk too. The court also noted that how Choksi proposed that he will stay with his brother in the hotel, but that is not a fixed address.

The court, while denying him bail, also noted that his trial has not started yet. However, Choksi has got interim relief from immediate repatriation to India by the Dominican court.

The High Court's order came days after the Dominica government on June 10 declared Choksi a prohibited immigrant in their country. In an order dated May 25, Choksi has been declared a "prohibited immigrant" under section 5(1)(f) of the Immigration and Passport Act Chapter 18:01 of the 2017 Revised laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

"I further direct that the necessary action is taken to have the said prohibited immigrant removed from the Commonwealth of Dominica in keeping with the procedure laid out in the said Act," the order read.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

His lawyers have alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) along with his nephew Nirav Modi who flew to London after the scam came to light initially.

