'No Sir Or Madam, Only Teacher': Kerala Child Rights Body Pitches For Gender-Neutral Environment In Schools

IN A step to promote a gender-neutral environment, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) instructed all the schools of the state to address the teachers as 'teacher', instead of 'sir' or 'madam'.

'Teacher' is a more gender-neutral term than honorifics like 'sir' or 'madam' to address them, the Kerala Child Rights panel directed.

A Bench of justices including K V Manoj Kumar and member C Vijayakumar, on Wednesday, directed the General Education Department to give instructions to use the term 'teacher' in all schools in the State.

The Child Rights Commission noted that calling out 'teacher' despite of 'sir' or 'madam' will not only help in maintaining equality among the students in the schools but will also increase the attachments of the students to their teachers.

According to the sources cited by the news agency ANI, the directive was given while considering a plea filed by a person seeking to end the discrimination while addressing teachers 'sir' and 'madam' according to their gender.

Earlier in 2021, the Mathur gram panchayat in Palakkad district of Kerala also put a ban on the use of salutations like 'sir' and 'madam', becoming the first civic body in the country to do so.

"Cutting across politics, everyone in our panchayat is particular about creating a friendly and warm atmosphere in the office. All of us had a feeling that the salutations like sir or madam used to create a gap between us and people approaching us with their issues," P R Prasad, vice president of the Mathur Panchayat had then told the news agency PTI.

"In a democracy, people are the masters and people's representatives and officials are there to serve them. They do not need to request us to do anything for them but they can demand service as it is their right," he had said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)