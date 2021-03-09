Rajasthan COVID-19 Vaccination: The govt also said that it regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and UTs, and provides doses according to their requirement and consumption pattern.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday rejected all the claims made by the Rajsthan government about the impending COVID-19 vaccine shortage in the state and said that the factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the state at present. The health ministry also said that it regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and union territories, and provides doses according to their requirement and consumption pattern.

"There have been some news reports suggesting an impending shortage of COVID19 Vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID19 vaccine with the State at present", the Union Health Ministry said.

Informing about the number of vaccine doses transported to the state, the Health Ministry said, "Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till yesterday night", adding that "the Central government is regularly monitoring the availability of vaccine supply in all States and UTs, and providing the doses as per their requirement and consumption pattern".

There were reports circulating that Rajasthan will run out of anti-Covid-19 vaccines by tomorrow if the centre does not urgently send more supplies. Rajasthan Health Minister, Raghu Sharma, as reported by NDTV, sent an SOS message to the Centre asking them to restock the vaccine doses for the state. He said that the state authorities are left with vaccines for only three days.

“We have vaccines for three days. If the vaccines don’t reach us… we asked for 60 lakh vaccines needed in March alone to continue the drive as is. If we don’t get vaccines, the drive could stop mid-way… If we don’t have the stock, how will the drive run?” Sharma said as quoted by NDTV.

Rajasthan, along with the other states in the country started the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on March 1. In the second phase, people above 60 years of age and those between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities are being administered with the COVID-19 vaccine doses. The vaccination in all government hospitals is being done for free while the private hospitals are charging Rs 250 for one vaccine dose.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan