'No Shame': Kharge Responds To 'Remote Control' Allegations Ahead of Congress Prez Poll

Hours before the vote for the new Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is considered the frontrunner for the top post of the party, on Sunday said he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party if he becomes the chief of the "Grand Old Party".

"Just because we (Congress) lost a few elections, saying such a thing (against Gandhis) is not right. They have done good for this country, and their advice will benefit the party, so I will definitely seek their advice and support. There is no shame in it. If something benefits from your (media) advice, I will take it as well. They have worked for this party and taking their advice is my duty, "news agency PTI quoted Kharge as saying.

Kharge was responding to the allegations that he would be the remote control of the Gandhi family on becoming the AICC president.

The senior Congress leader will contest the polls against Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.

Kharge said, "They say things as if there is nothing else to tell. The Bharatiya Janata Party "indulges in such campaigns and others follow the same.Sonia Gandhi has worked for the party for 20 years, and Rahul Gandhi was also the president. They have struggled for the party and have put their strength for its growth."

He also added that the Nehru-Gandhi family has significantly contributed to the growth of India, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi.

Kharge avoided making direct comments on Tharoor.

"I don’t want to get into any controversy, he (Tharoor) is saying his thoughts, I don’t want to debate on his thoughts. I’m sharing my thoughts. It is our organisation or a family matter. He has the right to say what he wants to, similarly I too have. It is an internal friendly fight, "Kharge said, to a question about his message for Tharoor.

When asked about the Karnataka election, Kharge stated that the Congress would retake power in the state.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor said, "There's no problem with our ideology, but I want to bring a change in our way of work... Mallikarjun Kharge is an experienced leader, and if he wins, we'll work in cooperation naturally."

The election for the top post of the congress will be held on Monday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.