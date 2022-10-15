'No Shame': BJP Fires Back After JDU's Lalan Singh Calls PM Modi ‘Behrupiya’, 'Dhongi'

LAUNCHING a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan, who is also known as Lalan Singh alleged PM Modi of being duplicitous about his caste and called him a behrupiya (trickster) and dhongi (imposter).

While addressing JD(U) party members in Patna on Friday said, "In 2014, Narendra Modi roamed the country saying he was from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). There is no EBC in Gujarat, only OBC. When Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister he added his caste to OBC. He is a duplicate, not an original."

Soon after the statement came from Lalan Singh, BJP criticize JD(U) leader for his ‘behrupiya’ remark. "There is no shame left. Why are you making such comments? He is the national president of a party. He himself has become an MP on the name of Modi and not because of Nitish. This is the truth. The standard of politics should be good. We do not even pay attention to small leaders, but such a statement is not acceptable,” BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, as quoted by India Today said.

During his address, the JD(U) leader also attacked the central government over the issue of unemployment and inflation. “Millions of unemployed youth of the country should give up their desire for employment till PM Modi remains in the PM's chair,” he said.

He further said, "Inflation is never discussed, but Cheetah is discussed. Will the cheetah go hungry? Employment has been destroyed. The central government has no control over inflation. PM Modi never sold tea, does he even know how to make tea," Singh added.

Talking about the development in Bihar, Singh said it has come months after chief minister Nitish Kumar broke ties with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined hands with the opposition to form a "Mahagathbandhan" alliance in the state.

In 2020, when the BJP-JDU won the election in alliance, Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party and in less than two years, Nitish Kumar flipped and forged an alliance with the RJD and the Congress to establish a "Grand Alliance" administration in Bihar.

Later, Lalan Singh also gave clarification and said he hasn't used any unparliamentary language. “Sorry for what? What foul word did I use? In which dictionary are 'Bahurupee', and 'Dhongi' unparliamentary languages? What'll you call someone who takes different forms&tries to mislead people by furnishing wrong facts? I haven't used unparliamentary language, “JD(U) chief said, ANI quoted.