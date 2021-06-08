The AIIMs director said, "If we look at all data, including Indian data from the first and second wave or even global data, there is no data to show that either the old or new variants led to more infection among children."

New Delhi | Jagra News Desk: Dr. Randeep Guleria the director of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said on Tuesday that there is no evidence as of now to suggests that the next (third) wave of COVID-19 will cause serious infection in children. “I don't think we will have a serious infection in children in the future, said Dr Guleria during a press conference of the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

He further added, "If we look at all data, including Indian data from the first and second wave or even global data, there is no data to show that either the old or new variants led to more infection among children."

The AIIMs director said that majority of children who were infected from the COVID-19 have recovered well without the need for hospitalization unless they had co-morbidities. "The 60-70 per cent of the kids admitted were with co-morbidities, either they were immunocompromised or on chemotherapy. The healthy kids had mild illness and they recovered without being hospitalized," Dr. Guleria said.

Dr Guleria also suggested that the best way to avoid the upcoming wave of COVID-19 and counter the misinformation that the next waves will be particularly harmful to children, people should avoid going to crowded places thereby ending the chain or transmission.

Earlier, NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul also told in a media interview, "It is uncertain that a wave would affect children specifically. Till now, children have displayed similar seroprevalence as adults, which means, they are as much affected as adults”.

Meanwhile, hospitals across India have started ramping up their facilities to ensure that pediatric care is in place before the possible third wave arrives. Andhra Pradesh has issued a circular to vaccinate mothers of all children below the age of 5 on priority. A similar step has been taken by the authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida to vaccinate women.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal