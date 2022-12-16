No SC Benches Till January 1, Says CJI D.Y. Chandrachud Day After Centre's Jibe On Vacations

CHIEF Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Friday said that no vacation benches will be available during the winter break of the Supreme Court from December 17 till January 1.

"There will be no benches available from tomorrow till January 1," Justice Justice Chandrachud informed the lawyers present in the courtroom at the outset.

The CJI's announcement made in the apex court comes in the wake of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement in Rajya Sabha on Thursday where he said that there was a feeling among the people that long court vacations were not very convenient for justice seekers.

Meanwhile, Friday, December 16, is the last working day for the Supreme Court and it will reopen after two weeks' winter break on January 2, 2023.

Long vacations availed by courts have often attracted criticism. Earlier, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, while delivering a lecture on 'Life of a Judge' in Ranchi said that there was a misconception that judges stay in comfort and enjoy their holidays. He also mentioned that they spend sleepless nights rethinking the decisions they make.

"We spend sleepless nights rethinking our decisions. After all, like all other humans, even judges are fallible. Judges in the apex court are entrusted with the task of delivering the final verdict. As it seals the fate of parties, the stress is much more at the highest level. It is an onerous responsibility, which we take extremely seriously. There exists a misconception in the minds of the people that judges stay in ultimate comfort, work only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy their holidays. Such a narrative is untrue," Justice Ramana had said.

He further added, "We continue to work even during weekends and court holidays to do research and author pending judgments. In this process, we miss out on many joys of our lives. Sometimes, we miss out on important family events. At times, I wonder if my grandchildren would recognise me at all after failing to see them for days together."

In November last year, a former Delhi Court judge, Justice Jayant Nath, had also said that the public perception of courts going on vacations like schools was not correct and an appropriate machinery must be engaged to project their hard work for an "image change".

"It is a known fact that courts are overburdened with long pending cases. Unfortunately, the perception of a common man is to blame the court for delay in disposal of cases. Much is said about the courts going on vacations, comparing it with school vacations. I can say with full conviction that this public image is not correct," Justice Nath had said while speaking at his farewell reference organised by the high court on November 9 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)