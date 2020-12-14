Replying to a petition filed by Congress' Gaurav Hemantbhai Pandya, Jaishankar said that the voting procedure adopted by the Election Commission did not violate any law.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar has defended his election to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat last year and told the Supreme Court that no rule or any constitutional provision was violated.

He further said that Pandya's appeal was "based on misrepresentation of facts and not understanding the correct law position".

"The grounds taken in the petition are imaginary and have no legal basis. Allegations...are wrong and baseless.....The appeal does deserve indulgence of the SC and the appellant should not be granted any relief," he said in his reply to the top court, as reported by The Tims of India.

"In the instant case, specific allegation with regard to the non-compliance of any specific provision of the constitution of the representation of people act of made thereunder are not made out by any of the appeals challenging the Gujarat HC which had dismissed the petitions," he added.

Congress' Gaurav Pandya had earlier alleged Jaishankar's claim that the Supreme Court rejected Congress' plea about Rajya Sabha bypoll "on merit" was misleading.

Pandya lost to Jaishankar in a Rajya Sabha by-election in July. He has challenged the BJP leader's election before the high court.

In June, the Supreme Court rejected Congress leader Paresh Dhanani's plea seeking single ballot voting for two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat.

The two seats had become vacant when BJP chief Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Congress moved the Apex court after the Election Commission declared that polling will be held separately, which effectively meant the opposition party would not be able win any of the seats, given the numbers in state legislature.

(With PTI inputs)

