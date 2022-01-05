New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday revised its guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic patients. In its revised guidelines, the Health Ministry said that such patients can end their isolation after seven days have passed from testing positive.

It further said that the isolation could also be ended if such patients have no fever for three consecutive days, noting that "there is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over."

"Such cases usually recover with minimal interventions and accordingly may be managed at home under proper medical guidance and monitoring," the Health Ministry guidelines read.

Following are the set of revised guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry that mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients must follow:

- Such patients need to isolate themselves stay in the identified room. They should especially stay away from the elderly and those with co-morbid and conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease etc.

- They should stay in a well-ventilated room with cross ventilation and windows should be kept open to allow fresh air to come in.

- They should at all times use a triple-layer medical mask and discard it after eight hours of use or earlier if the mask becomes wet or is visibly soiled.

- Mask should be discarded after cutting them to pieces and putting them in a paper bag for a minimum of 72 hours.

- Such patients need to drink a lot of fluids to maintain adequate hydration and follow respiratory etiquettes.

- They should also wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or clean with an alcohol-based sanitiser.

- They should not share their personal items, including utensils, with others.

- Patients should frequently clean touched surfaces like tabletops, doorknobs, handles etc with soap or detergent and water.

- The patients should regularly monitor their blood oxygen saturation with a pulse oximeter.

- They should also monitor their temperature regularly.

Treatment that mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients must follow:

* They must continue to be in touch with a treating Medical Officer and continue the medications for other co-morbidities and illnesses after consulting the experts.

* They can utilise the teleconsultation platform made available by the district or state administration including the e-Sanjeevani teleconsultation platform.

* They should follow symptomatic management for fever, running nose and cough, as warranted.

* They can perform warm water gargles or take steam inhalation thrice a day.

* If fever is not controlled with a maximum dose of Tab. Paracetamol 650 mg four times a day, consult the treating doctor.

* Do not rush for self-medication, blood investigation or radiological imaging like chest X-ray or chest CT scan without consultation of your treating Medical Officer.

* Steroids are not indicated in mild disease and shall not be self-administered. Overuse and inappropriate use of steroids may lead to additional complications.

* Treatment for every patient needs to be monitored individually as per the specific condition of the patient concerned and hence generic sharing of prescriptions shall be avoided.

* In case of falling oxygen saturation or shortness of breath, the person may require hospital admission and shall seek immediate consultation of their treating Medical Officer.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma