New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special NDPS Court in Mumbai on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case in which he was arrested earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Along with Aryan, Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, also rejected the bail pleas of other arrested accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant. The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, Dhamecha is lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai.

Now the 23-year-old star kid has to approach the Bombay High Court for bail in the case. Aryan Khan's lawyer, Amit Desai, after the court rejected his bail plea, as reported by News18 said, that he will move to the High Court today or tomorrow for bail once he receives the copy of the order.

Aryan Khan had in his bail plea said the NCB's contention that he was involved in the conspiracy and illicit drug trafficking was absurd and pointed out that there was no recovery of drugs made from him.

The NCB, however, opposed the bail plea and said Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. The agency was relying on WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan, which they claim point towards procurement of bulk quantities of drugs.

The NCB had argued that although there was no recovery from Aryan Khan, the recovery of six grams of Charas from his friend Arbaaz Merchant points to conscious possession by Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021, after the anti-drugs agency raided a cruise ship en route to Goa from Mumbai. He was placed under arrest on October 3 and charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan