New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after PM Modi announced the rollback of the contentious farm laws, the government on Wednesday informed the Parliament that there is no data regarding the deaths of farmers during their year-long agitation against the new farm laws. The government further said since there is no data on deaths, no question of providing compensation to them arises.

During the question hour in the Rajya Sabha, when asked whether the government proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation, Union Agricultural Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, in a written reply, said, "The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise".

Over 700 farmers have died during the farmers' protest, as per farmer leaders and unions, which started in November last year outside the Delhi borders against the contentious farm laws, which were repealed on Monday by the Parliament.

However, despite the rollback of farm laws, farmers are still protesting demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). A meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, is scheduled to take place on December 4 to discuss the future course of the movement.

The government has sought names of representatives from the protesting farm unions for a panel proposed by the Prime Minister to hold talks. "The Centre has asked for five names from the SKM (Samkyukt Kisan Morcha) for the committee that will deliberate on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. We have not yet decided on the names. We will decide this in our meeting on Saturday," SKM leader Darshan Pal told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws. Offering an apology to the nation while making the stunning announcement, the prime minister said, "While apologising to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (dedication) that we could not explain the truth to some of our farmer brothers".

10 days after PM's announcement, the laws were repealed by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday when the Winter Session of the Parliament began. This is one of the fastest rollbacks of law in the history of the country.

