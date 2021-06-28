A vacation bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Subramonium Prasad said the notice has been issued to them only for implementation of notification on which there was no stay.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to stay the Centre’s May 28 notice asking digital news portals to comply with Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The court said that there was no question of the vacation bench 'granting any interim relief to the petitioners'.

"The matter is pending before the regular division bench, no stay was granted. They are only implementing the notification on which there is no stay. There is no question of interim relief,” Delhi High Court's vacation bench comprising of Justices C Hari Shankar and Subramonium Prasad was quoted as saying by legal website Livelaw.

Who all are the petitioners?

Foundation for Independent Journalism, The Wire, Quint Digital Media Limited and Pravda Media Foundation, parent company of Alt News, sought a stay on the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, on the ground that a fresh notice has been issued to them to comply with the rules or else coercive action will be taken.

“We are not in agreement with you. If you want we will pass a reasoned detailed order or if you want we can renotify it before the roster bench. You take instructions and let us know,” the bench said.

The news portals urged the court to list the matter on reopening of courts after vacations following which the court listed the applications for stay before the roster bench on July 7.

According to amended IT rules, social media and streaming companies will be required to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.

Meanwhile, the court has also issued notice and sought response of the Centre on a fresh petition by Alt News' owner Pravda Media Foundation challenging the IT Rules.

