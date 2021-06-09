Nusrat Jahan, in a statement issued today, clarified that there is no question of filing for divorce as the marriage between her and Nikhil Jain was not legal, valid and tenable.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday finally opened up about her separation from her husband Nikhil Jain. Nusrat Jahan said that her marriage with Nikhil Jain is invalid in India as it was according to Turkish Law and is not valid in India, adding that an interfaith marriage in India requires validation under the Special Marriage Act, which never happened.

Nusrat Jahan, in a statement issued today, clarified that there is no question of filing for divorce as the marriage between her and Nikhil Jain was not legal, valid and tenable. "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. It was interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act, which didn't happen. As per the Court of Law, it's not marriage but relationship/live-in", Nusrat Jahan said in a statement.

"Thus the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on “separation”, by the media or anybody I am not related to", the Basirhat MP's statement further stated.

The 31-year-old MP also accused Nikhil Jain of mishandling her bank accounts and said that 'those claiming to be rich have been taking money from my Account by accessing my Bank Accounts illegally, even after separation. She also accused Jain's family of holding her belongings including her clothes, accessories and her family jewellery.

"The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my Account by accessing my Bank Accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned Banking Authority and a Police Complaint shall be filed shortly", Jahan's statement reads.

"Also, my belongings, including my Clothes, Bags and Accessories still remain with them. I am disheartened and disappointed to state that all my family jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets has been illegally held back by them", the statement further stated.

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in Bodrum of Turkey in 2019 after she made her political debut winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. A reception was also held in Kolkata which chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended.

Nusrat Jahan, meanwhile, also grabbed headlines for her alleged relationship with Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta, who was BJP's candidate during the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. It was reported that Nusrat was getting closer to her SOS Kolkata co-star and they were also on a trip to Rajasthan recently.

Nusrat, on multiple occasions, however, has refused to speak about her friendship with Yash Dasgupta or anything about her personal life and said that the affairs of her private life are not for the public. Jahan reiterated her stand in today's statement and also urged the media to refrain from questioning the wrong person who is not part of her life now.

"I would never speak up about my personal life or anyone I am not related to. Thus, people who call themselves “normal people” must not entertain anything which is not related to them. I would request the media to refrain from questioning the wrong person, who has not been a part of my life for long now. Turning a “Sadaharon” person, as claimed by someone, into a “Hero”, giving one-sided stories to malign my image is not desirable. I would earnestly request my friends from the media to not give unnecessary mileage to such people or situations. Thank you, Nusrat Jahan."

