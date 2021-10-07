New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday night revised its COVID-19 travel advisory and said that Indian flyers travelling to England won't need to quarantine themselves from October 11 if they are fully vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine.

"No quarantine for India travellers to United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over last month," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said in a Tweet.

#WATCH | No quarantine for Indian travellers to UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from October 11: Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India pic.twitter.com/jShYtECRf2 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

New Delhi and London were at the loggerheads after the UK issued new COVID-19 travel guidelines, making it compulsory for Indian flyers to quarantine themselves even if they were fully vaccinated with Covishield. Later, the UK clarified that it does not have a problem with Covishield, but with the vaccine certification issued in India via the CoWIN portal.

"We have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification, with the builders of the CoWIN app and the NHS app, about both apps. They're happening at a rapid pace, to ensure that both countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other," Ellis was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

However, India refuted the claims made by the UK and said that the vaccine certificates issued via CoWIN are in a "template that was developed by the United Nations (UN)". Later, India, in a reciprocal move, imposed a 10-day mandatory quarantine for all flyers travelling to it via the UK.

Following India's move, the UK had said that it is "continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach". It also said that it will continue to work with rhe Indian government on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India.

"The UK is open to travel and we are already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students. Over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30 per cent as compared to the previous year. We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma