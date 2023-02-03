'No Proposal To Use Remote Voting Machine In The Upcoming Polls': Kiren Rijiju In Lok Sabha

UNION Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that there is no proposal to use the remote electronic voting machine (RVM) in the upcoming election in the country and that it was not proposed for the use of non-resident Indian (NRI) voters.

The Law Minister, responding to a question in the lower house of the parliament, said in a written reply that, according to the Election Commission of India, it has "not proposed to introduce the RVM for the upcoming election in the country".

This statement by the union minister has come at a time when there are many assembly polls due this year. The minister also said that the poll body has informed him that the RVM is not proposed for use by NRI voters.

As informed by Rijiju, the public sector unit Electronic Corporation of India Limited, under the guidance of EC and the Technical Expert Committee of the poll body, has developed a prototype of the Multi Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine.

"The prototype RVM developed by ECIL is a robust and stand-alone system based on the existing EVMs... Independently, various statutes -- the Representation of People Act, 1950, and the Representation of People Act, 1951, the Conduct of Election Rules and various guidelines and instructions of the EC will ensure that the confirmation/genuineness of voter identity is verified," Rijiju said as quoted by news agency PTI.

In the recently concluded all-party consultations on remote voting, he said that it was "successful," with representatives of recognised parties sitting through the entire day.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, described the proposal by the poll body on remote working as a "work in progress" and said it was not an easy subject and that reaching a final decision in a democracy takes time.

(With PTI Inputs)