Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and several other prominent people took to Twitter to lent their voices to the months-long farmer protests against three newly enacted farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Home Minister Amit Shah joined the host of ministers to slam the remarks made by American singer Rihanna and other celebrities and activists on farmer protests, saying that "no propaganda can deter India's unity".

"No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress," Shah tweeted.

The strong reaction by Shah followed a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in which it slammed the remarks by global celebrities saying the facts on the issue must be ascertained before rushing to comment on it, and asserted that the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and views is "neither accurate nor responsible".

Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, American actress Amanda Cerni, US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and several other prominent people took to Twitter to lent their voices to the months-long farmer protests against three newly enacted farm laws.

The MEA said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said in a statement.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it said.

Indian police forces have handled these protests with utmost restraint, the MEA said, adding it may be noted that hundreds of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked, and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded.

International celebs rallied in support of protesting farmers after Rihanna, on Tuesday night, tweeted: "Why aren't we talking about this #FarmersProtest?" and shared an article on the farmers' protest by American news outlet CNN.

As the government denounced the remarks by the international celebrities, several central ministers along with Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty and Ajay Devgn tweeted in support of the government.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta