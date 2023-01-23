'No Proof Of 2016 Surgical Strike': Digvijaya Singh Slams Centre For 'Ruling With Lies'; BJP Hits Back

Speaking about the same at a public meeting in Jammu during the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh said the Centre talks about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof.

By JE News Desk
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 05:27 PM IST
Digvijaya Singh questions 2016 surgical strike

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after he claimed that there is no proof of the 2016 surgical strike.

Speaking at a public meeting in Jammu during the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, Singh said the Centre talks about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof.

"The Centre is ruling with the help of lies. I want to tell you that this country belongs to all of us," said the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pulwama terror attack in which more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the 2019 terror attack could have been averted had the vehicle, which launched the attack on the CRPF been checked properly.

"Why did they die? CRPF director had sought for airlifting of CRPF personnel from Srinagar to Delhi as the area was a sensitive one but PM Modi declined the request. Why did he decline?," he questioned.

Meanwhile, in response to his remark, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala tweeted,"Once again Congress questions Surgical Strike and echoes Pak narrative on Pulwama. Digvijaya Singh had even blamed India for 26/11 ; Rahul G said Sena ki Pitai ho gayi. This Is not INC but PPP- Pak Parast Party that loves to do attack on manobal of our forces! Shameful."

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also alleged that proof of the surgical strike was sought from the army. Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Jammu and Kashmir, leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhatia said that the latter's aim of this visit is to break the unity of India.

"When the surgical strike happened, the proof was sought from the army. The real aim of this visit of Rahul Gandhi is to break the unity of India," he said.

