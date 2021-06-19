However, the committee in its report mentioned that the hospital had misled patients on grounds of lack of oxygen supply and discharged them, violating the Epidemic Diseases Act protocols.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh's death audit committee in its probe report on Friday said that there is no evidence that the Shri Paras Hospital in Agra cut off the oxygen supply for a mock drill which allegedly led to the death of 22 patients admitted to the hospital.

However, the committee in its report mentioned that the hospital had misled patients on grounds of lack of oxygen supply and discharged them, violating the Epidemic Diseases Act protocols. The committee further stated that the Police will take necessary action against the hospital for violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

On June 8, the Uttar Pradesh health department initiated a probe after a video showed the owner of a prominent private hospital in Agra purportedly admitting that he had on April 26 got the oxygen supply of critical patients stopped for five minutes as an "experiment to know who all are going to survive."

"It is not at all true that 22 patients died after oxygen supply was cut off for a mock drill. No one's oxygen was cut off for a drill nor is there any proof of it. It's misleading information, or else 22 people would have died on April 26," the Death Audit Committee said in its report.

The committee in its report said the said hospital was provided with 149 cylinders with 20 in reserve on April 25 and 121 cylinders with 15 in reserve on April 26, which was sufficient for the patients.

"Besides, attendants of some patients had also arranged oxygen from their end...On the basis of symptoms of hypoxia and oxygen saturation levels, a bedside analysis was conducted on every patient. It was found that out of the admitted critical patients, 22 were severely critical. Out of 16 dead, 14 had comorbidities and two didn't,' the report stated.

"It has been proved that hospital administration misled patients on grounds of lack of oxygen and discharged them. This is against the Epidemic Diseases Act protocols. Police to take necessary action in this regard," the Committee added in its report," the report added.

Recently a video went viral in which the owner of Shri Paras Hospital in Agra was heard saying: "During an acute shortage of oxygen... the hospital conducted a mock drill. We stopped the oxygen supply for five minutes around 7 am on April 26. Twenty-two patients started gasping for breath and their bodies began turning blue. Then there were remaining 74 patients and we asked their family members to bring their own oxygen cylinders"

On July 9, the Agra administration had sealed the hospital and initiated a probe into the matter. Dr Arinjay Jain, the owner of Agra's Paras Hospital, who is at the centre of a controversy, had said that news reports of 22 deaths are baseless and he is ready to cooperate with any investigation.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan