New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that they have decided that the health authorities will not stick any poster outside the house of positive coronavirus patient who is under the home-isolation. The AAP government also said that it will immediately remove all the existing posters posted outside the residence of COVID-19 patients who are already under home isolation.

"No poster shall be posted outside the residence of any #COVID19 patient under home-isolation and all the posters which are already posted are to be immediately removed", the Delhi government said in High Court today, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Delhi government represented by its additional standing counsel Satyakam, also infirmed the High Court that it has also directed the officials not to disclose the details of COVID-19 positive patients with their neighbours, resident welfare associations or Whatsapp groups.

In view of the submission made by the government, a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad disposed of the PIL seeking framing of guidelines to do away with pasting posters outside homes of COVID-19 positive persons or those in home isolation. The bench was of the view that pursuant to steps taken by the Delhi government the issue raised in the plea, by lawyer Kush Kalra, need not be monitored any longer.

In the plea, the applicant had contended that sharing the details of positive COVID-19 patients with RWAs and WhatsApp groups was leading to stigmatisation and drawing of unnecessary attention. The petition had stated that COVID-19 positive persons "ought to be given privacy to cope with and recover from the illness in peace and away from prying eyes".

The petition had also claimed that people have started skipping the corona tests to shield themselves from the "public embarrassment and stigmatisation" which is also caused by pasting posters outside homes of COVID-19 positive patients.

Posted By: Talib Khan