'No Point In Returning To China, India Best Place': Dalai Lama Over Tawang Clash'

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday declared that India is the ideal location for his permanent residence and that he chooses India over China.

The 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet has been residing in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh since 1959, following the horrific Chinese military repression of the Tibetan national uprising in Lhasa as claimed by his official website.

Dalai Lama was asked to deliver a message to China following the clash between Indian and Chinese troops earlier this month in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.

Dalai Lama can be heard saying in a video tweeted by ANI, “Things are improving in general in Europe, Africa and Asia. China too is becoming flexible. But there is no point in returning to China. I prefer India, the best place.”

Dalai Lama says, "...There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra - Pandit Nehru's choice, this place is my permanent residence..."

Further, he said, “Kangra - Pandit Nehru’s choice, this place is my permanent residence".

While talking about his health updates, he said, “Medical checkup. Otherwise so basic sort of physical condition no problem. There is little pain (shows his left arm near shoulder) otherwise no problem.”

This statement was made in response to the clash on December 9 between the PLA troops and the Indian army in the Tawang Sector when Chinese troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

However, Indian troops fiercely and resolutely fought with the Chinese troops.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh explained to the House about the incident and said, "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."

"The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. There are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” ANI quoted Rajnath Singh as saying.

"Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

