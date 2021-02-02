Last year, BJP-ruled states - Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka - had called for laws to curb "love jihad".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government has no plans to enact an anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said issues related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments, adding that law enforcement agencies take action whenever such instances of violation come to the fore.

Reddy said in a written question that the central government has no plans to enact a central anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages.

"Public order and police are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution and hence, prevention, detection, registration, investigation and prosecution of offences related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments and Union Territory administrations.

"Action is taken as per existing laws by law enforcing agencies whenever instances of violation come to notice," he said.

Last year, BJP-ruled states - Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka - had called for laws to curb "love jihad". Later, UP, MP, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh introduced laws to check "forced marriages".

In January, the Supreme Court agreed to examine controversial new laws of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions due to inter-faith marriages. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refused, however, to stay the controversial provisions of the laws and issued notices to both state governments on two different petitions.

Meanwhile, a group of 104 bureaucrats in December wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voicing concern over the new 'love jihad' law which would invite imprisonment and penalty over charges of forced conversion.

'Love Jihad' is a term coined by right-wing groups to accuse Muslim men of 'forcibly converting' women from other religions under the 'guise' of love.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta