New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents on Saturday (June 4) met Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh. Sidhu was brutally murdered in broad daylight on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district. Shortly after the meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, father of the late singer took to social media and requested people not to pay heed to rumours that he is joining politics.

Sidhu's father, Balkaur Singh, used his late son's Instagram account and dropped a video message to all the people in which he said he felt sad at various rumours doing rounds on the internet. Singh further said that he has no intention to contest any election.

In the video, he also expressed his gratitude to people for showing him support and standing with him in his hour of distress. Sidhu's father also requested his fans to attend his bhog ceremony on June 8 where he would share his thoughts with those present.

“I will not contest the elections now. It has not been long since my son has been cremated. Whatever is being discussed on social media about contesting elections, it hurts,” said Sidhu's father.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

After the autopsy report, it was revealed that Sidhu's body bore 19 bullet injury marks. Back on Thursday, Punjab's CM Bhagwat Mann also visited Sidhu Moosewala's house to pay his condolences to his family. Earlier this week, Moosewala's family had met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and expressed their desire to meet Shah.

Earlier, Moosewala's family had written a letter to Amit Shah asking to look into Sidhu's murder. Today during the meet, Sidhu's father broke down as he met Amit Shah in Chandigarh. Sidhu enjoyed a massive fan following, and a huge crowd was seen during Sidhu's last rites.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen