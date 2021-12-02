New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the detection of the first two Omicron cases in India on Thursday, the Union Health Ministery has clarified that recent developments will not be changing the gap between two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

VK Paul, Member, Health, NITI Aayog while addressing the media said, "There is no plan to change dose gap because of the detection of Omicron in Karnataka.”

"We need to panic but following Covid appropriate behaviour is very important. People must not delay in getting themselves fully vaccinated,” said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava.

On Thursday, India reported its first cases of the high mutation virus, as per the reports, two males aged 66 and 46, have tested positive for the new variant. For the Genome Surveillance, contact tracing was being done for primary and secondary contacts and samples of 10 passengers, the health ministry reported.

“All Omicron-related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far…In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

“We don’t have all answers today but our scientists and labs are working on it. Will deal with the new situation through science and experience. Countries that took the virus lightly are seeing things get back to worse. We need to wear a mask,” said Dr. VK Paul, Member, Health, Niti Aayog.

Talking about a possible ban on international flights in the face of the two cases, Paul said, “The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is being carefully examined. We will make the decisions on the basis of it. It’s an ongoing discussion within our technical and scientific circles.”

Maharashtra and Kerala are the only two states in the country that currently have more than 10,000 active cases of Covid-19, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry. Of the total cases reported in the last one week, 54 percent were detected in Kerala, he added.

There are currently 99,763 active cases of covid in the country and in the last 24 hours, 9,765 new cases were reported. The average daily cases go up to 8,808 and the case positivity rate stands at 0.89 percent, he said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh