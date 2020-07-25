Since March 25, the Supreme Court has been holding virtual hearings through video conferencing in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supreme Court will not open for physical hearing "for the time being" and the issue will again be reconsidered after a fortnight, a seven-member committee of the apex court judges told the bar leaders on Saturday. Since March 25, the Supreme Court has been holding virtual hearings through video conferencing in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the outset, Secretary-General (of the Supreme Court) read out the minutes of the meeting of the committee (of judges) which had taken place earlier in which it was decided, inter-alia, not to open the Supreme Court for physical hearings for the time being as per the advice of medical experts.

"It was also decided by their lordships to meet the representatives of the Bar after two weeks and then to restart the working of the court in a phased manner," Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave wrote to lawyers about the meeting.

The Supreme Court committee headed by justice NV Ramana, the senior-most judge after CJI SA Bobde, met Dave, Bar Council Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra Friday to apprise them of the decision.

Besides justice Ramana, Justices Arun Mishra, Rohington Nariman, UU Lalit, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and LN Rao are part of the seven-member committee set up by the CJI to look into the issue of resumption of physical hearing in the top court again.

Recently, a bench headed by the CJI had ruled out the possibility of conducting physical hearings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and had said a seven-judge panel would review the situation. The CJI's observation came when a lawyer sought resumption of physical court hearing to deal with a batch of petitions relating to grant of quota in promotions to SC/ST employees in various states.

