'No Peace Without Power': On Diwali, PM Modi Sends A Strong Message From Kargil; Top Quotes

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi, who celebrate Diwali with soldier in Kargil, said India has never viewed war as the first option. However, he said peace cannot be maintained without power. The Prime Minister said while India is against war, it will not shy away from giving a befitting reply to if anyone "dares to look at us with evil eyes".

PM Modi extended Diwali wishes to the whole country from the "victorious land" of Kargil as he celebrated the festival of lights with soldiers, like every year. Here are the top quotes from his speech:

- "For me, all of you have been my family for years now. It is a privilege to spend Diwali with our brave jawans in Kargil," PM Modi told the soldiers.

- "The forces are the pillar of India's security. From this victorious land of Kargil, I wish the countrymen and the world a very happy Diwali."

- "There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. The meaning of Diwali is end of Atank (terror) and Kargil made it possible," he said.

- "In Kargil, our forces crushed terror. I was fortunate enough to be a witness. I was shown my old photos here, and I am grateful for that," he added.

- "I commend all three armed forces who have decided that over 400 types of defence equipment won't be imported but rather be built in India. When our jawans fight with made-in-India weapons, they will not only feel proud but also have an element of surprise to defeat the enemy," said PM Modi.

- "We've never viewed war as first option. Be it the war in Lanka or Kurukshetra, we tried till last to postpone it. We're against war but peace can't be there without strength. If anyone dares to look at us with evil eyes, our armed forces will give a befitting reply," he said.