In its order, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also said that there will be no provision of government jobs for such people, adding that "all digital evidence and police records will be taken into consideration".

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In its bid to control the anti-national elements and stone-pelting incidents in the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued an order prohibiting passport clearance to all people involved in such cases. In its order, the Jammu and Kashmir administration also said that there will be no provision of government jobs for such people, adding that "all digital evidence and police records will be taken into consideration".

"All the field units of CID SB-Kashmir are hereby directed to ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from local police station records," the order stated.

"Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces and security agencies be also referred. Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance," it added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been taken several steps to control militancy and stone-pelting incidents in the Valley after the Centre abrograted Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Last month, it had suspended 11 of its employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, under Article 311 of the Constitution for their alleged involvement in terror activities. Out of the 11 employees, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara, reported news agency PTI quoting officials.

Of the 11 employees dismissed, four were working in the education department, two in the Jammu Kashmir Police and one each in the agriculture, skill development, power and health departments and SKIMS, the officials added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma