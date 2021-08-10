Pegasus Snooping Row: A three-judge bench which included Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant also said that it would take the matter next Monday whether to issue a notice in the petitions about the case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked petitioners seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping row to "have faith in the system" and avoid participating in parallel debates on social media and websites. However, the court noted that it is not against debates, but the matter is pending and it should be deliberated upon here.

A three-judge bench which included Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant also said that it would take the matter next Monday whether to issue a notice in the petitions about the case.

"Any of the petitioners who are interested in the matter and saying things in newspapers, we expect they will answer our queries through a proper debate in court hall and not outside," the apex court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"If you want to say anything on social media, twitter etc it's your call. But if a debate is going on here, please answer here. Have some respect for the system," it added.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was appearing for one of the petitioners, also agreed with the apex court's decision and said that the matter should not be discussed outside. However, he also spoke about the court's decision to question the California court order in the NSO case.

Sibal, who was appearing for senior journalists N Ram and Sashi Kumar, told the court that the petitioners were trolled on social media after the last hearing on the issue of court proceedings related to Pegasus in California.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre, said that he needs some time to take instructions from the government over the petitions in the alleged Pegasus snooping row. He also requested the court to take the matter after Friday only.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas, including the one filed by the Editors Guild of India, seeking an independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter. The pleas are related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and scribes by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma