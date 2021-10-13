New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after directing the state-run power suppliers NTPC and DVC to supply as much power as available to Delhi discoms under the PPA, the Ministry of Power on Wednesday said that there was no outage in the national capital to the power shortage.

As per a statement by the Ministry of Power, the Delhi discoms were supplied the required amount of power and there was no outage due to the power shortage. "As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them". The statement further added that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October 2021.

A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11. On October 11, in Delhi, 101.9 million units (MU) of electricity was available against a requirement of 101.1 MU. The energy requirement and availability was the same in Delhi from September 26 to October 10.

On Monday, energy availability was higher than the requirement. It also showed that peak power demand and peak power demand met (supply) was also remained the same during the period. The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data.

It showed that NTPC (coal) offered 15.67 MU to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) against the allocated 19.03 MU. But the Tata Power DDL had drawn 10.77 MU which is 68.74 per cent of the energy made available to it by NTPC (coal).

Similarly, power made available by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and NTPC (gas) to the discoms in Delhi was more than drawn by these utilities. The other two discoms that supply power in Delhi are BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd.

Earlier this week, the Power Ministry had issued directions to NTPC and DVC to secure power supply to Delhi to ensure that distribution companies (discoms) of Delhi will get as much power as requisitioned by them as per their demand.

The ministry has directed that NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective power purchase agreements (PPAs), from their coal-based power stations.



(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan