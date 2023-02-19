'No Oppn Alliance Without Congress': Jairam Ramesh On Nitish Kumar’s Call For Unity Ahead Of 2024 Polls

AMID the ongoing speculation about the Grand Opposition alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General Assembly polls, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that any alliance without the 'Grand Old Party' will fail and no alliance can be successful without Congress. The party's plenary will discuss the alliances in states as well as those for the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference, Jairam Ramesh said, "There could be no opposition alliance without Congress and any alliance without Congress will fail but in the plenary session, the Congress will discuss both on the pre-poll alliance and post-poll alliance."

He said that it is false propaganda that Congress is opposed to the idea of an alliance.

"We are in alliance in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar and in some states of northeast," Jairam added as quoted by news agency IANS.

The Congress leader also welcomed the statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday that the Congress party must take a decision about the opposition's unity without any further delay.

Kumar said, "If all the Opposition parties, including the Congress, fight together, the BJP will get less than 100 seats in next year's Lok Sabha elections."

"I met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi soon after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Now I am waiting for the Congress to take a decision on the Opposition unity," the Chief Minister said.

"If Congress leads the Opposition unity and takes my suggestions, BJP will get below 100 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. We are working for Opposition unity in Bihar," Kumar said.

"When I came out of the NDA, every opposition party welcomed me. If every opposition party unites before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP will face a whitewash. I have no personal wish to lead the country. I just want change. Whatever is decided by the Opposition parties, I will accept it," Nitish Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the senior Congress leader present with Nitish Kumar yesterday, Salam Khurshid, said that the sentiments were shared by the Congress as well, but who should say "I love you first?"

"But the situation is akin to lovers taking their time to decide who should say I love you first...it happens that sometimes an inexperienced lover is uninhibited enough to make the first move," Khurshid said.