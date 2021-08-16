Pegasus Snooping Charges: The Union IT Ministry categorically denied allegations of snooping on journalists, politicians and staff using the Pegasus software and said that the petitions were "based on conjectures and there is no substance in the accusations".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Information Technology Ministry on Monday told the Supreme Court that a committee would be formed to look into the aspects of the alleged Pegasus snooping matter to "dispel any wrong narrative spread by certain vested interests".

In an affidavit, the IT Ministry categorically denied allegations of snooping on journalists, politicians and staff using the Pegasus software and said that the petitions were "based on conjectures and there is no substance in the accusations".

"A bare perusal of the captioned petition and other connected petitions makes it clear that the same are based on conjectures and surmises or on other unsubstantiated media reports or incomplete or uncorroborated material. It is submitted that the same cannot be the basis for invoking the writ jurisdiction of this Hon’ble Court," it said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court which included Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Suryakant and Aniruddha Bose was hearing a bunch of petitions on Monday seeking independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter.

Earlier on August 10, the court had taken exception over "parallel proceedings and debates" on social media by some petitioners who have sought independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping issue and said there must be some discipline and they must have "some faith in the system".

It had said that it would take a call on August 16 on whether to issue notice to the Centre on pleas seeking probe into the Pegasus row and emphasised that it is not against debate but when the matter is pending in the apex court it should be deliberated upon here. The bench had said that it expects that petitioners who are interested in the matter would answer whatever queries the court would put to them by way of proper debate "in the court and not outside".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma