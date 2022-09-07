'No One Stopped Them', Says MP Home Minister After Alia, Ranbir Allegedly Denied Entry In Ujjain Temple

Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Narottan Mishra on Wednesday said that nobody stopped actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from entering Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

"I have talked with the administration. They informed me that arrangement was made for their visit. But they decided to not proceed. Protest, be it on any issue, is a different subject. They were not stopped from darshan. Those who accompanied them went inside the temple," he said.

"Also, an artist should not use words which hurt the sentiments of people," the minister added while speaking about the Bajrang Dal's protest.

फिल्म अभिनेता रणबीर कपूर और अभिनेत्री आलिया भट्ट के महाकाल बाबा के दर्शन की पूरी व्यवस्था उज्जैन प्रशासन ने की थी, लेकिन प्रशासन के आग्रह के बावजूद रणबीर और आलिया खुद दर्शन के लिए नहीं गए।



वैसे लोगों की भावनाओं को आहत करने वाले शब्दों का प्रयोग कलाकारों को नहीं करना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/uiWB2tf9Hj — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 7, 2022

This comes after the parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir were stopped from visiting the temple for Mahakal aarti following a massive protest by the activists of Bajrang Dal on Tuesday night. The duo along with the director of the movie Ayan Mukerji were to visit the temple ahead of the release of their mega film "Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva". Ayan, however, visited the temple and took the deity's blessings.

Bajrang Dal members held black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, as a sign of protest against the film after an 11-year-old comment of Ranbir Kapoor went viral on social media. Ranbir, in the interview video, can be seen saying that he likes eating beef. "I am a mutton, paya, beef...red meat guy. I'm a big beef guy," said the Brahmastra actor.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Congress Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a post in which various b-town celebs could be seen posing with PM Narendra Modi, she wrote, "None of this photo op will help if you'll continue to be mute spectators to hate and believe it's not your business to talk politics. They will come after you anyway. Mahakaleshwar temple protests in Ujjain is a case in point. Shame that political prejudice is leading to such ugliness."

However, Police Officer OP Mishra while speaking about the incident said, "Due to a VIP movement at the temple, we were taking security calls and the protesters were asked to stay behind the barricading, a member from Bajrang Dal came and started breaching the security due to which we had to take the following security calls," as quoted by news agency ANI.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.