No 1+1 Schemes, Discounts On Liquor From Today As Delhi Returns To Old Excise Policy

Delhi on Thursday (September 1) returned to the old liquor policy marking the end of the Delhi government's new liquor policy which was engulfed in a massive controversy. The old regime will start with the closing of all private retail shops and the opening of the government-run liquor vends in the national capital. Delhi government has planned to start the service today with 300 outlets across the city.

Those fond of liquor may also find many of their favourite brands missing from the shop shelves as just 130 IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and 230 foreign brands have been registered so far by the Excise department. The return of the old regime also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one plus one free and one plus two free become a thing of the past for Delhi.

Excise officials said teething troubles are expected to persist for some days but liquor supply and brand availability will improve in the coming days and weeks. Around 80 wholesalers have already registered with the department and consumers will be able to choose from 500 distinct brands.

The stock of over 40 lakh alcohol bottles has been arranged by the department to meet the demand amid expectations of a sluggish sale of around 12 lakh bottles per day in September. The demand had scaled to 15 lakh bottles per day in August, officials said.

Along with this, mobile app mAbkaridelhi has also been developed to provide the customers information about the nearest outlets and other details like availability, timing etc. However, it will be operational later this month. The app can be downloaded from Google Play in both Hindi and English language.

Delhi government's four corporations, namely the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIDC), the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) have been given responsibility to open the liquor stores across the city.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, implemented on November 17, 2021, has been withdrawn by the Delhi government amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation. Out of 849 private vends issued licenses under the policy, about 250 were functioning that closed down on Wednesday.

After Lt Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the new excise policy, the Delhi government decided to go back to the old regime of retail liquor sale for a period of 6 months "till a fresh excise policy is in". The excise policy 2021-22, which was extended twice after March 31 for a period of two months each, came to an end on July 31. But, later it was given one month of extension to prepare before the old regime was restarted from September 1.