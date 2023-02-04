‘No One, Not Even Supreme Court Can Give A Warning’: Kiren Rijiju’s Fresh Swipe At Top Court

HOURS before the Central government approved the names of five judges recommended by the collegium for the supreme court, the Union Law Minister took a swipe over the tough questions asked by the apex court to the government over the delay in the appointment of the judges.

"I saw a media report today that stated- Supreme Court has given a warning. The Indian Constitution is our guide. No one can give a warning to anyone," the Union Law minister said as quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | I saw a media report today that stated- Supreme Court has given a warning...The Indian Constitution is our guide. No one can give a warning to anyone: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Prayagraj, UP pic.twitter.com/oyoDfzLzIS — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

The BJP leader also said that according to the constitution, the country will be run by the people, as the masters of the country are its people.

"But the masters of this country are the people of this country. We are only workers. If there is a master, it is the public. If there is a guide, the Constitution is our guide. According to the Constitution, this country will be run as people want it to be run. You can't give a warning to anyone," Mr Rijiju said as quoted by NDTV.

"To see ourselves as workers of this great nation, to be given a chance to serve, are good enough," the Law Minister added.

The Centre has also cleared the names of the five judges for their appointment as Supreme Court judges.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, announcing the elevation of judges, tweeted: "As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Honourable President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. I extend best wishes to all of them."

The justices elevated to the apex court include Pankaj Mithal (Rajasthan high court chief justice), Sanjay Karol (Patna high court chief justice), and PV Sanjay Kumar (Manipur high court chief justice), Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Patna high court judge), and Manoj Misra (Allahabad high court judge).

Earlier on Friday, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka heard a petition and expressed displeasure over the delay by Centre in clearing the recommendations of the judges recommended by the Supreme Court.

The bench, noting that no decision has been taken by the Centre cautioned the AG, "don't let us take a stand that is going to be uncomfortable."