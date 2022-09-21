No One Needs Party Leadership Nod To Contest Presidential Polls: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday reiterated that anyone can contest the party’s presentational polls which is likely to be held next month, no permission is required from its leadership. "No one requires the permission of Congress president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi to file a nomination. The elections will be fair and transparent. No other political party in the country holds elections to select their party chief,” AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh said "Anybody is free and welcome to contest in the election if they have the backing of 10 PCC delegates." He also stated that he believes in the selection of the party president based on consensus as per the Kamraj model. "If consensus is not possible, then elections are desirable. We are not running away from holding elections," he said.

In response to the question of who would be entering the fray, Ramesh responded he had no idea who would all compete, but he most surely would not. He also said that he does not know whether Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will file his nomination or not.

Amidst the ongoing speculation over who all would contest in the Congress' presidential polls, Gehlot has seen one of the possible top contenders for the post and a party choice -- is expected to reach here in the evening to meet Rahul Gandhi.

According to Congress party sources, Gehlot is expected to join the yatra on Thursday. He is considered a frontrunner for the post as he is perceived to be having the backing and confidence of the present dispensation and is likely to be challenged by a G-23 member Shashi Tharoor, who also has expressed his desire to contest.

However, Rajasthan CM has so far denied that he is a contender and stated that he will work to persuade Gandhi to run.

The poll process for the Congress president's election will begin on September 22 with the issue of the notification, and the nomination filing will start from September 25 to 30. The election will be held on October 17 and the result will be out two days later.