'No One From Gandhi Family To Contest Congress Presidential Polls': Ashok Gehlot

RAJASTHAN Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday confirmed that no one from the Gandhi family will contest the Congress Presidential Elections, paving way for a non-Gandhi president of the grand old party after over 20 years. Gehlot said that he tried to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post multiple times but he refused and said that no one from his family should take become the next party chief.

"I have requested him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress President. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

