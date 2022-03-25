New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday strengthened its diplomatic position after three-hour long talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, did not lead to furtherance of de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Restoration of normal ties will require restoration of normalcy in border areas, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday following his diplomatic engagement with Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while directing towards Chinese bid to normalise ties despite the border standoff, said that the frictions and tensions arising from China's deployments since April 2020 cannot be reconciled with normal relationship.

The talks between Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with the Chinese Foreign Minister lasted for 3 hours, in which, it was said that a broad, and substantive agenda was discussed in ‘open, candid manner’. The two countries reportedly discussed the bilateral relations that remain disturbed due to Chinese actions since April 2020.

“I was honest in conveying our sentiment on this issue during talks with Wang Yi,” said Jaishankar while referring to eastern Ladakh standoff.

“Restoration of normal ties will require restoration of normalcy in border areas,” Jaishankar said further, while adding that the talks added to clarity on various aspects of bilateral ties.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma