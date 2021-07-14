The Maharashtra government had in May imposed a restriction on domestic passengers entering the city through Mumbai Airport and had asked them to show a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours prior to their journey.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the COVID-19 cases in the financial capital of the country show a downward trend, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that the passengers flying to Mumbai will no longer need a negative RT-PCR test report if the passenger has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Maharashtra government had in May imposed a restriction on domestic passengers entering the city through Mumbai Airport and had asked them to show a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours prior to their journey. The decision was taken at a time when the country was reeling under the cascading effect of the second wave of the COVID-19.

However, as the COVID-19 cases are receding across the country, the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai, Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Tuesday issued a circular in which all passengers who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from showing negative RT-PCR test reports at Mumbai Airport.

In a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary, Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "There are many passengers who are taking up journey to Delhi or other business places in the morning and they are returning back on the same day in the evening or next day morning, in such case conducting the RT-PCR test and getting the report becomes impossible."

He said since the vaccination drive started across the country, many vaccinated people have been requesting to waive off the condition of carrying the negative Covid report. "In view of the above, the domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR test report while arriving in Mumbai," the official added.

Maharashtra reported 7,603 new coronavirus cases and 53 fatalities on Monday, taking the tally of infections to 61,65,402 and the death count to 1,26,024, a health department official said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 death count has climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 new deaths recorded after Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data, while 31,443 new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday, the lowest in 118 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,09,05,819.

