No Need To Panic, India Has Excellent Vaccine Coverage: Adar Poonawalla Amid Rising Covid Fears

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in China, Serum Institute of India’s Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla has claimed that Indians do not need to worry due to the nation’s “excellent vaccination coverage and track record”. However, cautioning people, in a tweet, he also asked everyone to adhere to the guidelines set by the government of India and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Serum Institute of India, headed by Poonawalla, manufactures the most popular COVID-19 vaccine in India Covishield.

The Hong Kong Post reported that people in China are claiming countless cases of COVID-19 around them, but the official figure is around 2,000 infections in a day.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in the country. After the meeting, the Minister tweeted, "COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

On Tuesday, former Indian diplomat KP Fabian took the concern over the soaring COVID-19 cases in China a notch higher by saying that “over 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of the world population is likely to be infected with COVID and millions may die”.

"It seems that with China's method of fighting Covid, something has gone wrong with it. Seriously, their vaccine is not that good and they refuse to get the better vaccine or to improve their own vaccine, though something has been done, but not enough," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday told state governments and Union territories to send samples of all COVID-19 positive cases for genome sequencing to INSACOG labs to track new variants, if any. This has been done in view of the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 in some countries, the Ministry said in a letter to states and Union Territories.

“All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary.

"Such an exercise will enable the timely detection of new variants. If any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," added Bhushan.

(With agency inputs)