New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that there was no need to impose a second lockdown in the national capital, calling it a "matter of satisfaction".

Addressing the media via press conference, Kejriwal said that the coronavirus crisis in the city-state has improved, adding that people across the world are discussing the Delhi model.

"Today the recovery rate in Delhi is 88 per cent, only 9 per cent of the people are ill now and 2 to 3 per cent of the people have died. There is a decline in the number of deaths," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

Speaking about the state government's preparation, Kejriwal said that there's an arrangement of 15,500 beds at hospitals in Delhi, adding that 12,500 beds are vacant at hospitals in the national capital. In June, Delhi was at second position in the country as far as states with the highest cases were concerned but the city-state is currently at 10th position, Kejriwal noted.

The novel coronavirus was surging at an alarming rate in the national capital. Howevever, the situation has improved in Delhi over the last few days. According to the information available at the Health Ministry website, the deadly pathogen has affected over 1.30 lakh and claimed nearly 4,000 lives while more than 1.19 lakh people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also announced that the state government has started a portal -- jobs.delhi.gov.in -- which will help those who are looking to recruit people for jobs. Job seekers can also go there and update their qualification, experience and requirement. It'll be a 'Rozgar Bazar', said Kejriwal.

The Delhi officials on Monday had said that Kejriwal will likely to announce a series of initiatives in the next few days as the AAP government is chalking out a detailed plan to revive the city's lockdown-hit economy. The officials noted that Kejriwal has received several suggestions from economists and representatives from trade and industry for economic revival of Delhi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma