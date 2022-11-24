‘No Marathi Village Will Go To Karnataka’, Says Fadnavis As Border Dispute Between Maharashtra-K’taka Intensifies

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute: Since its inception in 1960, Maharashtra has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of the Belgaum district.

By Radha Basnet
Updated: Thu, 24 Nov 2022 10:25 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Left) and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Right) (ANI File Photo)

THE BORDER dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka has intensified with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attacking each other. On Wednesday, Fadnavis said “No village in Maharashtra will go to Karnataka” to which Bommai called Fadnavis's statement provocative.

Speaking to media persons, Maharashtra Dy CM said, “Not a single Maharashtra village will go to Karnataka. The state government will take the fight to get Marathi-speaking villages including Belgaum-Karwar-Nipani too to our state.”

Earlier, Karnataka CM Bommai said the border dispute between the two states has turned into a political tool and any party in power will bring it up for political reasons. He also said that his government is capable to protect the borders of Karnataka and the steps have been taken already.

Responding to the matter, Leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve also opposed Bommai's statement on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and said that his stand is wrong and will escalate the matter.

"We will also go and meet the people there. The CM of Karnataka has to understand his role in the issue and its importance to not of the people of Karnataka but also of Maharashtra. We oppose the statement of the CM of Karnataka," Danve, as quoted by ANI said. 

Following the border dispute with Karnataka, a delegation of the Maharashtra government will soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter. The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led government in the state has already appointed ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to coordinate with a legal team regarding the court case on the issue.

Since its inception in 1960, Maharashtra has been entangled in a dispute with Karnataka over the status of the Belgaum district and 85 other Marathi-speaking villages.

Related Reads
