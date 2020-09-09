The Supreme Court has stayed the reservations under Maratha quota for government jobs and college admissions this year while referring the issue to a larger bench for final judgement.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court has stayed the reservations under Maratha quota for government jobs and college admissions this year while referring the issue to a larger bench for final judgement. The Court, however, said that the admissions already made to PG courses will not be affected.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L N Rao referred to a larger constitution bench, to be set up by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, the batch of pleas challenging the validity of the law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs.

A bench of five or more justices will decide the validity of the Maratha quota for reservations.

The apex court said that status of those who have already taken benefits of the 2018 law shall not be disturbed.

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of Maratha community in Maharashtra in jobs and admissions.

The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June last year, had held that 16 per cent reservation was not justifiable and said that quota should not exceed 12 per cent in employment and 13 per cent in admissions.

The apex court passed the order on a batch of pleas challenging the high court order and the 2018 law.

On July 27, the Maharashtra government had assured the top court that it would not proceed with the recruitment process to fill up the vacancies on the basis of 12 per cent Maratha reservation till September 15, except for departments, Public Health and Medical Education and Research.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha