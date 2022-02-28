New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Health Ministry on Monday (February 28) revised the international travel advisory while providing various exemptions for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The health ministry has made these exemptions based on humanitarian grounds.

According to the revised advisory, mandatory pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test and vaccination certificate have been exempted for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine. The Indian nationals returning from Ukraine are also exempted from uploading documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal.

Apart from this passengers who have completed their Covid vaccination have also been allowed to leave the airport on arrival in India. However, the health body has advised these passengers to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.

In case a traveller is not able to submit pre-arrival RT-PCR test or who has not completed their Covid vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival. These passengers are also advised to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days upon their arrival in India. If tested positive, the passengers will be shall be clinically managed as per the laid down protocols.

Further, the health ministry stated that it is ready to lend every support in this crisis situation to people struck in Ukraine. The ministry asked people to reach out to it for any further support.

Thousands of students have been stranded in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion into the country. The government of India is making all possible arrangements to evacuate its citizens as early as possible. Several special flights have already brought home a number of Indian nationals, majorly students, from Ukraine. Work towards bringing others is underway.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha