New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: UK returnees testing negative for the novel coronavirus in RT-PCR test upon arrival at the Delhi airport will not have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

The decision in this regard was taken considering the low positivity rate of UK returnees. The DDMA said in its order that the Delhi government may align with SOPs issued by the government of India from time to time in this regard, news agency ANI reported.

Passengers arriving from UK had to earlier undergo a 7-day institutional quarantine followed by a 7-day home quarantine even if they tested negative for the coronavirus. Those who test positive for the virus are isolated in a special isolation facility, while their blood samples are sent for further testing to check whether they have the new mutated strain of COVID-19, which was found in the UK and is said to be 70 per cent more infectious and transmissible.

Earlier this month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Central government to consider extending the ban on UK flights until January 31 in a bid to contain the spread of the new strain of the virus.

On Wednesday, Delhi had reported less than 100 coronavirus cases for the first time since April. The daily caseload has hovered around 200 from the past few days in the city which was once one of the worst hit from the pandemic in the country.

In view of the dwindling active cases, the government had announced that schools will reopen for students of classes 9 and 11 from February 5, over 10 months after being indefinitely shut following the outbreak of the pandemic. Colleges and diploma institutions too will reopen in the national capital on the same date

